Over 3,000 new obstetric fistula cases develop in Pakistan every year

OBSTETRICIANS and Gynaecologists Wednesday said around 3,000 to 5,000 per year new obstetric fistula cases are developed in Pakistan and demanded of the health authorities to use their all resources to stop such practices.

Addressing a press conference, they said in Pakistan recently very high number of Iatrogenic fistula are reported and asked the Pakistan Medical and Dentil Council (PMDC) and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) to redesign their policies for registration and trainings.

They said Pakistan Medical Association and Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist of Pakistan have great concerns over this serious issue as this issue has been virtually eliminated in many countries as it is preventable and in most cases can be surgically repaired.

Head of Maternal and Child Health care centre (MCH) Unit-II, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Regional Programme Manager, Fistula Project, MCH Center PIMS, Prof Nasira Tasnim said UN General Assembly has designated May 23, as the official International Day to end Obstetric Fistula. She said events on that day included a special observance at the United Nations in New York with the participation of Fistula Survivors, advocates and the practitioners who have dedicated their careers to putting an end to these devastating conditions.

She said in addition campaigns partners, Fistula Foundation will kick off a multitude of events around the world in support of the fight to end this grave global injustice once and for all. She added the campaign is based on the three key strategies of prevention, treatment and social reintegration of the survivors.

Associate Prof and Regional Coordinator, Fistula Center, MCH, PIMS Dr Kausar T Bangash said over the last eight years UNFPA has provided treatment to 5000 women and from 2016 Fistula Foundation and Islamic Development Bank has directly supported more than 10,000 women and girls to receive surgical treatment for Fistula in Pakistan through their eight Regional Centers in the country. She said Pakistan National Forum on Women Health (PNFWH) is implementing this Project all over Pakistan by Providing surgical treatment, training for doctors and mid-level health care providers and raising awareness on the social issues related to Obstetric Fistula.

Coordinator Fistula Project, MCH Center, PIMS Athar Sayed said Regional Fistula Centre, MCH Center, PIMS is one of the eight centers, where from April 27, 2007 to date has repaired more than 700 fistula patients from the allocated catchment areas like four districts of Punjab included Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Attock besides, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan with 100% success rate.

