Over 300 Jammu lawyers pass resolution for article 35-A retention

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, more than 300 lawyers of Jammu, today, unanimously passed a resolution for strengthening and retention of Article 35-A of the Constitution of India.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of senior advocate A V Gupta at a hall in Jammu High Court. The other prominent lawyers who expressed their views were Mohammad Aslam Goni, S C Gupta, K K Pangotra, Abdul Hamid Qazi, Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Pawan Kundal, Murtaza Khan, M R Qureshi, Ehsan Mirza, Shah Mohammad Chaudhary and A H Butt.

In his presidential remarks, A V Gupta submitted that late Maharaja Hari Singh had executed instrument of accession with certain conditions which later came out in the shape of Article 35-A read with Article 370 of the Constitution of India. He submitted if Article 35-A or Article 370 is deleted then accession of J&K with dominion of India gets shaky. He further said Article 35-A is beneficial for the permanent residents of J&K and one of the examples he quoted is free education from Class 1st up to university level.

Former Advocate General M A Goni lambasted the critics of Article 35-A and strongly expressed the need of creating mass awareness amongst the people of Kashmir regarding the retention of Article 35-A. He quoted several judgments of the apex court and High Court of the territory and was of the view that petitions challenging Article 35-A were not maintainable.

K K Pangotra strongly advocated the retention of Article 35-A and further submitted that it is only Jammu people who will be adversely affected with the influx of huge population from Indian states as no one will settle in Kashmir Valley and only the resources of Jammu shall be exploited at the cost of Jammu people.

Similar views were expressed by Advocates A H Qazi, Murtaza Khan, M R Qureshi, Ehsan Mirza, Shah Mohammad Choudhary, Sarfaraz Hamid Rather, Mohammad Aslam Butt, Ayaz Hamal, M I Sherkhan, Altaf Hussain Janjua, Sheikh Altaf Hussain, F S Butt, Mohammad Irfaan Khan, N D Qazi, Zulqer Nain Sheikh, Ajaz Chowdhary, Mumtaz Choudhary, Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Ayaz Hussain, H A Farooqi, Wasim Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Rashid, Sikander Hayat Khan, Zaheer Kamlak, Z A Mughal, Waseem Bukhari, Mohammad Ayaz Khan and Sarfaraz Bukhari.

Advocate Supriya Chouhan, while speaking for the retention of Article 35-A, submitted that Article 35-A protects and saves the local laws of Kashmir and also speaks about certain rights and privileges given to the permanent residents of Kashmir. She had a dig on the critics of Article 35-A that the people who want scrapping of this Article should be ready to surrender the amenities and concessions being permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir before demanding scrapping of this Article.—KMS

