Over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries to participate in POGEE 2018

The 16th International exhibition for oil, gas & energy industry-POGEE-2018, is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th, May at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The exhibition is geared up for an extensive display of technological advancement and innovative services and is expected to attract approximately Eight to Ten thousand visitors from cities like Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Islamabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Muzzafargarh, Shakohpura, Multan, Lahore and Karachi.

More than 300, companies from around 30, countries are participating in the show with a majority from, China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Austria, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Japan, , U.A.E, U.K, U.S.A, Australia, Korea, Belgium, Malaysia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Slovakia, South Korea. A unique feature of the exhibition is the huge participation of the chines companies.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the energy sector.

In addition, POGEE-2018 will feature a highly focused conference program that is aimed to bringing in South Asia’s energy industry into the limelight. POGEE conference offers an excellent platform for exchange of views and information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy Industry.

14th International conference will commence on 12th, May 2018, at the Lahore expo centre. This international conference is based on the theme, “Transforming Energy into Sustainable Growth”,” The conference will be having exclusive sessions on “Energy Transition: Powering the Future ”, along with other session on “Coal and Renewable Energy for Sustainable Development”.

Eminent speakers will participate from both local and international organizations, associations & institutes, like, Schneider Electric, UAE, King Abdul aziz university, Saudia, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency, (PEECA), Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), Alternative Energy Development Board, (AEDB), Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Punjab Power Management Unit (PPMU), FFC Energy Limited.

POGEE will be an ideal platform to display the latest in technology, equipment and machinery as well as allied services, while providing investors with a definite outlook of the regional energy industry and an opportunity to meet their prospective counterparts and business partners.—NNI