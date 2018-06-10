Over 27m trees planted through GPP

Over 27 million trees have planted across the country through Green Pakistan Programme (GPP) which was the part of the Ministry of Climate Change’s ongoing drive to enhance forest coverage.

Talking to APP here, Former Parliamentary Secretary Romina Khursheed Alam said that the Punjab Forest Department launched the programme by planting 100,000 seedlings over a range of 138 sections of land, situated in around 19 areas of the province and 27 million plantation is now completed. District Chairmen, other local administration and also Local Support Organizations, Village Organizations, students and common society associations participated in the Spring Tree Planting Campaign 2017 as a team with Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), she added.

She said for Green Pakistan Programme, the government is bearing 50 percent of the cost of the project, while every province were contributed 50 percent.—APP

