Over 265 militants surrender in Quetta

Quetta

Around 265 militants along with their commanders on Tuesday surrendered to the security forces in the Balochistan capital. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Commander Southern Command Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa were the chief guests of the ceremony held in the courtyard of the Balochistan Assembly. Inspector-General Balochistan, IG Frontier Corps and others military and civil officers were also present. The insurgents announced entering into the national mainstream and abandoning their loyalties to armed militant groups in the province.They also pledged loyalty to the nation and vowed to work for the betterment and progress of the country.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal welcomed those who surrendered and said this have restored faith in the system and this leaves a huge responsibility on the government. ‘By entering the national mainstream, you have restored faith in yourself , your families and friends. and the system. This leaves a huge responsibility on us,’ he said. He said the provincial government will make complete efforts to end their reservations and the matter will be pursued seriously. He presented the national flag and other gifts to the surrendered militants.

Earlier this year, as many as 200 Baloch militants along with their commanders surrendered before the authorities at FC headquarters in Turbat as part of reconciliation efforts in the province, In August 2017, twelve militants from the proscribed Baloch Republican Party (BRA) surrendered themselves to security forces in Noshki area of the province. Last year in April, around 450 Baloch insurgents had laid down their arms in what the seen as a big breakthrough in the war against militancy and efforts to restore peace in the province. The reconciliation process started under the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism. Militants who shun violence have been offered cash support and jobs to help them take part in constructive activities.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp