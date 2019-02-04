Over 211 acres of forest land retrieved in Capital: Afridi

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Monday said that the government had successfully retrieved over 211 acres of encroached land in Tumair area of federal capital in its on-going anti-encroachment drive. While sharing details of anti-encroachment drive at a press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat here, the minister said that Capital development Authority (CDA) and Punjab forest department has a 5500 acre forest area in the federal capital. Of the total, more than 700 acre had been encroached he said adding that during the drive 211 acre land have been retrieved so far while rest of the land would be recovered soon. He said that it was the joint effort of Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Capital Administration, Islamabad Police and Punjab forest department. The minister said due to the absence of boundary wall around the area, the land grabbers had taken the advantage to occupy the forest land and the demarcation process of the land was also pending for 10 years that would be demarcated soon.

All stakeholders were on same platform, he said adding that First Information Report (FIR) have been registered against the encroachers and everything was being monitored regularly.—APP

