Over 20,000 stray dogs vaccinated under Rabbies-Free Pakistan project

The officials associated with Rabies Free Pakistan project have revealed that so far more than 20,000 dogs have been vaccinated and over 3,000 neutered/spayed under the project in Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi and parts of district South. But the manager of the rabies prevention centre at the Indus Hospital was shocked that manyvaccinated and taggedstray dogswere recently found poisoned in Clifton area. Hesaid that such inhumane acts would nullify the efforts being taken to tackle the issue of rabies and stray dog population in a humane and scientific manner. “It’s a major blow to our efforts. We are unable to understand why any department would resort to dogs’ culling given the fact that all government departments concerned are on board on this project. The government is also in the process of finalising a vaccination and sterilisation project for stray dogs,” he said. To a question, he said four dogs out of eight spotted dead were vaccinated, sterilised and tagged. The team was still inquiring about the department involved in dogs’ culling. “In the meantime, our team has taken up the matter with the deputy commissioner South. He has assured us that this wouldn’t happen again,” he added. MrGoharemphasised that such brutal and ineffective methods to tackle the issue of rabies and stray dogs must end. Sharing details of the incident, a field coordinator of the project team, said the team spotted eight to nine dogs dead in a ground near a drain when they reached the place to release some other vaccinated dogs a few days ago. According to him, the team has been hearing about stray dogs’ culling being carried out by the district municipal corporations (DMCs) in different parts of the city but had no evidence to report against these cases. “Now, we have evidence. This is extremely unfortunate.”