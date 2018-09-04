Over 20,000 federal employees waiting for official accommodation while 17,000 government accommodation are occupied by employees in the federal capital.
Talking to APP here Monday , Estate Officer Obaiduddin said that shortage of housing for federal employees is now reaching alarming situation as the figure of waiting list increasing day by day.—APP
Over 20,000 employees waiting for houses
Over 20,000 federal employees waiting for official accommodation while 17,000 government accommodation are occupied by employees in the federal capital.