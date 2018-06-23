Over 200 nigahbans protest against non-payment of salaries

Peshawar

A large number of youth from different parts of upper Chitral hired by the forest and wildlife departments as Nigahbans of saplings planted under the previous KP government’s Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project (BTTAP), launched a protest against non-payment of their salaries for nine months and termination of services without any notice.

Addressing the protesters, their leader Muhammad Nabi from Reshun said the two government departments had employed over 400 Nigahbans (Guards) to look after the plants and help stop poaching of ibex and other wild animals in Chitral. He said the about 200 Nigahbans in upper Chitral worked 365 days a year without a break even in snow but they were not paid their monthly pay of Rs15,000 for nine months.—APP