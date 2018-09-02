Over 2.8m motorcycles manufactured in FY18

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The production of motorcycles during the fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 12.97 percent as compared to the last fiscal year.

The motorcycle production during 2017-18 was recorded at 2,825,073 compared to the output of 2,500,650 during FY 2016-17, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the production of motorcycles increased by 6.81 in June 2018 against the same month of last year. The production of motorcycles in June 2018 was recorded at 218,745 against the output of 204,804 units during last June.

Meanwhile, The production of cars and jeeps witnessed 21.35 percent as 231,138 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-June (2017-18) against the production of 190,466 units during July-June (2016-17)

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) witnessed an increase of 19.74 percent in production during the period under review by growing from 24,265 units last year to 29,055 LCVs during 2017-18.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 5.38 percent during the year 2017-18 compared to last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 147.07 points during July-June (2017-18) against 139.55 points during July-June (2016-17), showing growth of over 5.38 per cent. The highest growth of 13.24 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) followed by 5.04 percent growth in the products monitored by Ministry of Industries and 1.17 percent growth in Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS).

On yearly basis, the industrial growth increased by 0.51 percent during June 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on monthly basis, the industrial growth decreased by 8.3 percent in June 2018 when compared to growth of May 2018, the PBS data revealed.

Share on: WhatsApp