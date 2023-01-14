Over 2.1m families to get quarterly installment under Kifalat program

The second quarterly installment of Fiscal Year 2022-23 under BISP Kifalat program has been released as over 2.1 million poor families enrolled with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) of South Zone Punjab would avail the facility.

Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, expressed these views while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that the families who had received message from 8171 and didn’t received their amount so far could contact nearby HBL Konnects and BISP Tehsil offices for getting their installment.

Mr Ameen said that the funds for BISP education scholarship program have also been released with this tranche and beneficiaries could get it. He informed that quarterly stipend was being offered from primary to higher secondary level to both girls and boys.

BISP Zonal Director said that Rs Rs 1500 scholarship fixed for male students and Rs 2000 for female students at primary level.

Likewise, Rs 2500 for male students and Rs 3000 for female students at secondary. Rs 3500 for male students and Rs 4000 for female students at higher secondary school level were being offered. He said that Rs 500 extra fixed for female students at each level to encourage them to get education.

The cash could be withdrawn from Habib Bank designated payment centers or biometric ATMs.

Deserving women were asked to receive their full amount and never forget to get the receipt.

The beneficiaries could report to their concerned BISP Tehsil offices or BISP toll free helpline 080026477 in case of any complaint, he concluded.APP