Over 1m saplings to be planted: Minister

Staff Reporter

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed has said that it is priority of the Punjab government to beautify cities of the province in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was presiding over a meeting here Sunday.

The minister directed that feasible proposals should be finalized for beautifying parks and construction and rehabilitation of green-belts along roads.

The meeting discussed various issues about the targets of upcoming tree plantation campaign and results of previous monsoon tree plantations.

Under the Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHAs), more than 1 million saplings would be planted across the province in the next two months, the meeting decided.

High-ups of PHA Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan also gave briefings about different matters pertaining to administrative issues and revenue generation.

