Over 19,000 social media accounts blocked over inciting hate, terrorism: NACTA

ISLAMABAD – National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) said on Saturday more than 19,000 social media had been removed for inciting hate and spreading terrorism in the country.

The agency in a statement said that Google, Facebook, and Twitter had taken down the 19,727 accounts involved in illegal activities.

It explained that 10,094 social media accounts were spreading terrorism and 9,633 pages were involved in inciting religious hatred.

The accounts were blocked on the request of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (NACTA), NACTA said.

It added that five websites were also blocked for their involvement in publication of terrorism-related material.

The NACTA announcement comes after authorities suspended social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Telegram for four hours on April 16.

“In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily,” PTA had said in its explanation.

Earlier this week, the premier while talking about TLP protests said that foreign elements were using the social platforms to incite violence in the country.