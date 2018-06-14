Over 19.6m kg food items sold at Ramzan Bazaars

Multan

Over 300 Ramadan Bazaars in Punjab including a dozen in Multan would conclude operations today, Wednesday evening, after benefiting countless people, officials said.

The sale of over 19.6 million kilograms of food items at Ramadan Bazaars in Multan district showed that the joint initiative of district administration, market committee, agriculture, livestock and agriculture marketing departments under instructions from Punjab government has benefited many people of Multan district.

Officials sources disclosed that 285,000 kilogram of sugar, 347,079 10-kg Atta bags were sold out at Ramadan Bazaars so far while another 910,606 10-kg Atta bags and 299,753 20-kg Atta bags were sold out through other designated points and shops at subsidized price till Wednesday since the start of Ramadan Bazaars during last almost 28 days. Moreover,

335,913 kilogram of vegetables including potato, onion, bitter gourd, Apple Gourd, lady finger, tomato, and lemon were sold out through Ramadan Bazaars. Fruit including 25,292 dozens of banana, 10,391 kilogram of apple, 38,907 kilogram of dates, 38,624 kg white gram, 87,109 kg gram pulse, 86,363 kg gram flour, 24,572 kg Masoor pulse (unwashed), 30,065 kg Masoor pulse, 26,913 kg Mash pulse, and 74,139 kilogram rice were sold out. Meanwhile, utility stores would continue to operate till the last day before Eidul Fitr–APP