Over 160,000 corona cases reported

News Desk

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organisation has said, pointing out that June saw more than half of all cases reported since the start of the pandemic. “For the past week, the number of the new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing. “Sixty per cent of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month,” he said. Tedros reiterated that taking a “comprehensive approach” was the best way to rein in the virus.