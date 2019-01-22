Over 15,000 people placed on blacklist

Staff Report

Islamabad

More than 15,000 people have been placed on the blacklist, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice was told on Tuesday. The meeting of the Senate committee was held at the Parliament House here on Tuesday which discussed the issue of names being placed on the blacklist.

Chairman of the committee Muhammad Javed Abbasi questioned how the blacklist emerged and who has been working on it? He stated that law on the Exit Control List exists but questioned the legality of the blacklist. “How can the issue be discussed in the absence of the interior minister and DG FIA?” the chairperson asked.

During the meeting, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that the section of the blacklist was not present in the 1957 passport manual. Responding to the senator’s statement, DG Passport said that the names of only those people are added to the blacklist who have travelled abroad illegally or have undertaken illegal activities in a foreign state.

Share on: WhatsApp