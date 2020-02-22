Over 1,500 hoarders fined since January: Minister

Staff Reporter

Since the onset of the new year, 1,589 hoarders and profiteers have been collectively fined Rs1.84 million across Sindh, claimed Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, while speaking about the ongoing crackdown on the offenders.

According to Rahoo, 94 shopkeepers have been fined Rs735,000 in Karachi, while 2,000 bags of wheat and sugar have been confiscated from Hyderabad, another 5,000 bags of the commodities have been taken into custody from Kotri and 170 from Mirpur Mathelo, and several warehouses have been sealed across the province. Besides, action was also taken against hoarders and profiteers in Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Thatta and other districts of Sindh, he said, adding that the Sindh government had ordered the price control magistrates to actively work towards this purpose.