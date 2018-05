Rawalpindi

Over 140,000 children of six months to five years age, were administered anti-measles injection during the campaign in Rawalpindi district, which concluded on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudhary told APP that the anti-measles campaign which started in the district on May 14, concluded successfully. Mobile health teams, area in charges and medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization, he added.—APP