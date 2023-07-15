Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said over 14,000 people had been evacuated by Rescue 1122 from the province’s flood-affected areas so far.

Pakistan’s central region has been facing a flood situation for days as the northern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, have witnessed torrential downpours in the past week. Consequently, India has been releasing more water towards the downstream areas in Pakistan.

A day ago, a rescue operation was conducted in the province’s Kasur district as water from the Sutlej River flooded 15 villages, deprived four others of electricity and washed away standing crops. Sharing the evacuation data in a Twitter post on Friday, Naqvi said he had visited villages beyond the Talwar Post relief camp near the Ganda Singh border with India in Kasur to oversee the rescue operations in the villages surrounded by flood water.