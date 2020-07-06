Over 131,000 people defeat coronavirus in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The country recorded 3,344 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 231,817 and casualties to 4,762 with addition of 50 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 3,344 new cases were detected when 22,271 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

95,407 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 131,649 patients have recuperated from the disease.

94,528 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 81, 963 in Punjab, 28,116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,814 in Balochistan, 13, 494 in Islamabad, 1,342 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,561 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over 7.5 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 536,000 lives.

The United States tops both in number of cases and deaths with over 2.9 million cases and more than 132,000 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1.6 million cases and more than 64,000 deaths. Over 6.5 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world