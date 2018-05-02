Over 12m people benefiting from CMSES: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that loans worth Rs 46.020 billion had been distributed under Chief Minister’s Self Employment Scheme (CMSES) benefiting directly or indirectly 12 million most needy people and loans return ratio was 99.9 percent.

Addressing the CMSES cheques distribution ceremony here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said that on one side, there were brave sons and daughters of the nation who had returned every penny of interest-free loans and on the contrary, the elite had got its mega loans worth billions of rupees waived off which was a great cruelty with the poor nation. Those, who got their loans waived off, had committed the crime with this nation and due to their crime, social divide between the poor and the rich had widened, while poverty and joblessness increased, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We have worked hard for public service while the performance of political opponents in their provinces is evident before the people. The elections are nearer and therefore, political opponents are showing their political jugglery to the people. The motto of Imran Niazi is to stage sit-ins and do not do any work while the purpose of Zardari is to perform no work at all. Those who have looted the hard-earned money of the poor nation are giving lectures against corruption.

The nation has not forgotten their scandals till today. I have already said that if the corruption of even a single penny is proved against me with regard to my last ten years in government, then I shall be fully accountable before you. I also add this that I should be posthumously hanged by bringing my corpse out of the grave if any corruption is proved against me after my death. We have saved billions of rupees of the poor nation in development projects and there is no other example of such savings in development projects during the last 70 years.”

He said that today’s ceremony was very important as it was the happy occasion of Shab-e-Barat and Labour Day, adding that Labour Day was observed throughout the world in recognition of hard work of labourers, and ceremonies were held in Pakistan to pay homage to the labourers. He said that when he came back from a journey of Europe in 2010, a ceremony was held in the Mosque of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) to initiate this programme for those needy people who had education and skills but lack necessary resources with a purpose to enable such impecunious people to become self-reliant.

Under the CMSES, Rs 46.020 billion loans had so far been distributed transparently and this was the story of hard work, honesty and trust which was moving forward without any lust, profit or show-off. Due to this program, he opined, the needy people had emerged as builders of the nation instead of ending up as beggars.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elite had got their mega loans waived off while needy people who got loans under this scheme had returned every penny of it. The elite enjoyed every worldly boon while the poor were even deprived of basic necessities of life and this could not be called a Pakistan of Quaid and Allama Iqbal in any way, he added.

Millions of people, he recalled, had come to Pakistan after giving great sacrifices and gone through rivers of blood with the prime hope that honesty, truth and hard work would rule here and hard work would be given respect, as there would be no corruption, gratification or extortion in Pakistan.