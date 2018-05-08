Over 121 Kashmiris injured in fresh clashes with forces

Srinagar

At least 121 youth were injured in clashes with the forces in South Kashmir Monday after the encounter at Badigam Shopian where five militants and five civilians were killed on Sunday.

A doctor at district hospital Shopian told Rising Kashmir that they received at least 60 youth who were injured near the encounter site and its adjoining areas. “Of them, 12 were hit by bullets, 13 were hit by pellets and they were referred to Srinagar hospitals for treatment. In addition to that at least 35 people with minor injuries many of which were received in pellet firing were treated and discharged from the hospital,” he said.

At the D K Pora hospital 22 injured youth were received including three who were hit by bullets while five others received pellets. Among them eight were referred to Srinagar.

According to officials, Zainapora hospital alone received 35 injured, four among them were referred to Srinagar for treatment. The district hospital Pulwama received four injured including one hit by bullets while three others received pellet injuries.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak, told Rising Kashmir that they received 35 injured youth from south Kashmir among whom eight have bullet injuries. “8 youth have bullet injury and two of them were referred to Bone and Joint Hospital for specialised treatment. 27 have pellet injury, among them, 9 have been hit in one eye only and rest of them have pellets on other body parts,” he said.

Two civilians hit by bullets were taken to SMHS in a critical condition from Shopian. They were declared dead at the hospital’s trauma theatre following which youth attending them raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The youth Nasir Ahmed Kumar was declared dead at SMHS.

Earlier, Nasir had sustained a bullet injury in his stomach during clashes near the gunfight site in Badigam village. Among the bullet-hit was Ghulam Jeelani, a 50-year-old of Uthmullah who received injury in the arm due to a bullet fired by government forces at Badigam encounter site.

“They were a group of people near sumo stand Nagbal. As the encounter at Badigam ended government forces resorted to indiscriminate firing and targeted them,” an eyewitness from Nagbal told Rising Kashmir at SMHS.—RK