Over $11b textile products exported in 8 months

Textile exports reached $11,218.655 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The textile exports showed a decline of 11.09 percent from $12,617.372 million during the same period of last year (July-February 2021-22).

The export of raw cotton witnessed positive growth during July-February (2022-23) of 86.80 percent from $6.577 million (last fiscal year) to $12.286 million, and that of tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 19.89 percent from $72.007 million to $86.332 million.

Advertisement

Similarly, the export of cotton yarn showed negative growth by 38.12 percent from $816.102 million to $505.015 million.—APP