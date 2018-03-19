Over 11.5m cotton bales reach ginneries

Multan

Over 11.5 million bales of seed cotton (phutti) have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Mar 15, 2018, registering an increase of 7.74 per cent compared with the corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released to the media here Sunday, out of total arrivals, 11,540,515 bales have undergone the ginning process.

Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at just over 7.2 million or 7,298,829 bales recording a percentage increase of 5.24 per cent.

Arrivals in Sindh were recorded at 4,253,423 bales, some 12.31 per cent higher compared to corresponding period of last year.

Total sold-out bales were recorded at 10,954,405 bales including 10,737,790 bales bought by textile mills and 216,615 bales purchased by exporters.

As many as 597,847 bales were still lying with the ginneries as unsold stock.—APP