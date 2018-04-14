Over 1000kg drugs recovered

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized over a thousand kilogram drugs worth million of rupees near Pasni on Friday.

The PCG spokesman said that on information provided by five drugs pushers held after recovery of over 450 kilogram from a boat the other day, the PCG team conducted operation near Pasni beach.

He said during operation over 1000 kilogram drugs worth millions of rupees and hidden underground were recovered.

The recovered drugs were to be smuggled to foreign countries through sea route but in time action foiled the bid, the PCG spokesman added—.INP

