Over 100,000 saplings to be planted

Rawalpindi

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during its spring plantation campaign under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, which will be launched on February 27.

To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority is also preparing a plantation ‘float’ which will move across the city highlighting the fruits, vegetables and flowers of the region and those which will be promoted during the spring plantation campaign, a press release said here Sunday. To attract the citizens, the PHA has also decided to hire the services of renowned singers who will perform as part of the plantation campaign during the float’s citywide tour.

Several artists from the Potohar Division have also been invited to perform on the float.

According to PHA Chairman Asif Mehmood, the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members would also participate in the campaign.

He said the PHA would provide plants free of charge to the citizens during the spring plantation campaign.

Over 100,000 saplings would be planted in different areas of the city including Public Park Shamsabad, Arid Agriculture University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Satellite Town College, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Committee Chowk Graveyard, Adyala Jail, Police Line, Police Stations, Rescue-15, Shamsabad complex, IJP Road, Raja Bazar, College Road, DAV College Road and Rawalpindi Press Club, he added. To further facilitate the citizens and promote plantation, he said that they would also distribute seed packets under kitchen gardening program.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp