Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat

Lahore

More than 1,000 people requested for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tickets to contest General Election 2018, said PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood. While speaking to the media in Lahore Sunday, Mehmood said many wanted to acquire the PTI ticket but it was not possible for them to give the ticket to everyone.

However, he added, the ticket distribution has been done on merit. Although Mehmood claimed the ticket distribution to have been done on merit, some of PTI workers took to the streets alleged that the party leadership did not issue tickets on the basis of merit.

The protested started on Saturday and continued on Sunday. Sharing his grievances, Khan Bahadur Dogar, who belongs to Faisalabad division of PTI, remarked that he paid for the food of dharna participants in 2014.

‘I paid for breakfast, lunch and dinner of the protesters from my own pocket for 126 days,’ he remarked while addressing a press conference on Saturday. ‘Along with PTI workers, I also paid for food of workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek,’ he added.

‘Still, I wasn’t given a party ticket.’ As per the list issued, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time. Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest the election from two Rawalpindi constituencies: NA-59 and NA-63. PTI Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi will be contesting the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respectively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi. PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal.—INP