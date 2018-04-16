Over 100 below standard medicines at public hospitals in Punjab

Lahore

Laboratory tests of medicines being given to patients at government-run hospitals have revealed a high prevalence of spurious drugs. The tests, overseen by the provincial health department, were conducted over a period of six months and revealed that more than 100 medicines were of substandard quality.

The medicines were obtained from 107 government hospitals, drug testing lab director Mohammad Shafiq informed. The provincial drug unit spokesperson said the medicines have been ordered to be removed from the hospitals immediately and the production of specific batches has been halted.

Moreover, safety alerts have been issued for 45 of 80 medicines. The medicines include those for treatment of heart problems, hepatitis, body ache, throat, acidity and anti-biotics. The tests were undertaken on the provincial government’s orders.

Moreover, further tests will be conducted to see at what temperature the medicines were stored at the hospitals.

8,557 fake clinics of qucks sealed in Punjab: In the ongoing crackdown on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down over 8,557 fake treatment centres of quacks in Punjab so far and imposed Rs 68 million fine on them. According to a source at the Commission, the PHC teams visited different parts of three cities during the last three days including

Lahore, Rawalpindi and Okara, and sealed 57 more businesses of quacks. Quacks have been categorised as 29 general quacks, 18 fake dentists, nine hakeems and one bone-setter. In Okara city, 28 quack businesses were closed, which comprised 16 general quacks, seven fake dentists and five hakeems. Nineteen fake treatment centres were also closed down in Rawalpindi, which included nine dentists, six general quacks, three hakeems and a bone-setter.

The PHC team had also sealed 10 fake treatment centres in Lahore city, which comprised seven general quacks, two fake dentists and a hakeem. The sealed businesses were: Liaquat Clinic, Amin Clinic and Hospital, Rehman Clinic, Al-Hafeez Homoeo Clinic, Hamza Clinic, Al-Rehman Clinic and Fauji Clinic and Medical Store. Also, two dentists — Surgery Dental Clinic and Gaba Dental Clinic, while one Nusharaf Matab were also sealed.—Agencies