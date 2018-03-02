Outstanding research awards bestowed upon 52 researchers, scholars

Number of HEC research publications jumps to 12,000

Zubair Qureshi

Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday decorated 52 researchers, scholars and faculty members with awards in recognition of their meritorious during a ceremony held in connection with 6th HEC Outstanding Research Awards at the Commission Secretariat here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Rana Tanveer Hassain was chief guest on the occasion. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Executive Director HEC, Dr. Arshad Ali, and Research and Development, HEC Dr. Muhammad Latif, Adviser along with a large number of vice chancellors and researchers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government accorded priority to promotion of higher education in the country. The Government has remarkably increased the budget of higher education sector, he added. Admiring HEC for promoting a research culture in Pakistan, he said, “HEC has focused quality of higher education, research and publications, and the results are ahead of us in the form of outstanding research works.” He urged the scholars to conduct research-based solution to social issues. “Research Publications should carry real impact on society,” he stressed.

The Minister observed education sector was facing multiple challenges, however the government was committed to overcoming them. He said Pakistan’s geographical location makes the country a sensitive zone, adding that the country has been worst affected by terrorism. However, he continued, the government and armed forces have efficiently tackled the issue. He said youth are the country’s asset and HEC has worked on grooming their talent and capabilities.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed shared the contribution of HEC towards creation of knowledge and promotion of higher education and research in the country. He informed the audience that the number of research publications was only 800 before the inception of HEC in 2002, while now 12000 research publications surface annually.