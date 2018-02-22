Outstanding performance: HEC announces Teachers’ Awards

Zubair Qureshi

As many as 64 university teachers were awarded Best University Teacher Award 2016 in recognition of their outstanding performance during a ceremony held at the Higher Education Commission Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Each winner was awarded a certificate and a cash prize worth Rs. 100,000. Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training was chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC, Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Member Operation & Planning, HEC, Raza Chohan, Director General Academics, HEC and a large number of faculty members were also present. Felicitating the teachers on their exceptional performance, Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman said human development was the key to overall progress of a country, adding that teachers played the most pivotal role in ensuring human development. He said the government had taken the higher education funding to Rs 107 billion in the ongoing fiscal year. He appreciated HEC for promoting higher education and research culture in the country.

He informed the gathering that teaching of translation of the Holy Quran had also been made mandatory for class 6-12 in Islamabad. The practice would be extended to provinces too, he added. In his welcome address, Dr Mukhtar underlined that teachers and Imams played a key role in social development. He urged the teachers to train the country’s youth in line with its social norms and values. “We have to invest for the bright future of our youth and coming generations,” he emphasised. He stressed the need for promoting nationalism while setting aside non-issues. Shedding light on the achievements of HEC, he said Pakistan had only 59 universities before the inception of HEC, adding that the number had now reached 188.

He said HEC encourages research based on solution to prevailing problems of society. The number of research publications has now reached 1200 annually.