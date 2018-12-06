Outstanding dues cost 51 govt depts connections in twin cities

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday disconnected some 51 connections of various government departments in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for not clearing their outstanding dues.

Sharing details, official sources told APP that as many as 10 connections of Capital Development Authority (CDA), 26 of Federal Education Ministry, 14 of Chief Commissioner Islamabad office and one of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Rawalpindi has been disconnected so far.

They said the company owed Rs6,053,000 dues against CDA, Rs4,046,000 against Federal Education Ministry, Rs10.87 million against Chief Commissioner Office and Rs1,132,000 against TMA.—APP

