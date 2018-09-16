Outsourcing to foreign firms

It is unfortunate that Pakistan which faces serious economic crunch with diminishing foreign exchange reserves has resorted to outsourcing even basic public sector works like collecting urban waste, public transportation etc to foreign companies. These companies remit their earnings to their countries of origin. For a country that is a nuclear power and has produced numerous scientists, engineers, economists, architects etc of international repute it is unacceptable that such a job should be outsourced.

Prime Minister Imran needs to stop this needless waste of scarce foreign exchange reserves. What federal government needs is to provide independent powerful regulators to oversee contracts for construction of houses, roads, bridges etc, ensuring that internationally approved standards are complied with and payment released only if they comply with laid down specifications. There is no doubt that civil contractors have failed to maintain standards because of kickbacks, corruption and connivance of corrupt regulators and their powerful political godfathers.

Gull Zaman

Via email

