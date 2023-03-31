Outsourcing of airports

THE Government has decided to outsource operation of three major airports of the country in a bid to attract investment and provide world class services to passengers. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Thursday approved the appointment of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank as transaction adviser for outsourcing Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad international airports under public-private partnership.

The plan for outsourcing of three major airports was under active consideration of the authorities concerned since 2020 in view of existing pathetic conditions. An international airport is the first sight that helps a foreign traveller determine the image of a country, therefore, countries invest properly in the maintenance, upgradation and modernization of airport operations and facilities. At present a private company is operating the Sialkot International Airport while all other airports of the country are manned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The Authority earns significantly from airports but it is legitimately complained that proper investment is not made to improve facilities for passengers. It is hoped that the outsourcing would improve the facilities at international terminals, which are necessary to promote tourism, investment as well as the overall image of the country. However, much depends on the actual implementation of the plan and transparency in the selection of the operator. Sadly enough, we handed over operation of the newly constructed Gwadar Deep Sea Port to Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) for 40 years but the contractor failed to invest the money it had promised in the agreement for the development of the port and off-shore infrastructure. The IFC is being engaged to ensure best practices and transparency in the proposed deal but even then extra care should be exercised in the selection of the operator/operators, who should have necessary experience, skills and a success history.