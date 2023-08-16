FAISALABAD – A mob enraged over blasphemy allegations set on fire several churches and a number of houses belonging to Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Initial reports revealed no casualty as members of the Christian community deserted the neighbourhood amid violent events. Some five churches and several buildings have been burnt over blasphemy allegations as charged group of members destroyed the residences of Christian members who were accused of blasphemy.

A local pastor told media that Salvation Army Church, Shehroonwala Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church located in the Isa Nagri area were coming under attack on Wednesday.

Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been… pic.twitter.com/xruE83NPXL — Bishop Azad Marshall (@BishopAzadM) August 16, 2023

Following the unrest, a case has been lodged under sections 295B (defiling, etc., of the Holy Quran) and 295C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the PPC.

Amid the violent events, Punjab IGP said cops are in negotiations with Christian members, and the area has also been cordoned off to curb more protests. To maintain security, a Punjab Home Department spokesperson confirmed that a request has been sent for the deployment of Rangers in the neighborhood.

Condolences started pouring in and the event becomes a top trend on social media, with activists calling for stern action against the culprits. President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan, and other officials denounced the incident.

‘Day of shame’