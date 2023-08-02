KARACHI – Sexual crimes against women are one of the evils that marred our society and are matter of great concern, but there is no drop in new cases despite government steps to address and combat this issue.

As crimes related to sexual harassment and violence go unreported in our society, Karachi, the financial hub of Pakistan, witnessed another disgraceful incident as a man tried molesting a woman, and that’s without fear of being held.

The incident occurred on August 1 in Block 17 of Federal B Area and the CCTV videos show a bike rider attempting to sexually harass a veiled woman.

The third such incident draws the huge ire of social media users who vented anger at the disgraceful incident. Area residents gathered after the evil act, but the harasser managed to escape without being held.

Karachi Police, on the other hand, said no person has lodged a complaint, and the victim in the case has not been identified.

This is not the first such incident as two previous incidents surfaced in Karachi. In the first case, a man was spotted sexually harassing a veiled woman in broad daylight in a neighborhood in Gulistan-e-Jauhar while the second case occurred in Orangi Town.