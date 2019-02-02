Outlaws rounded up

Rawalpindi

The police in crackdown against anti-social element have arrested 12 lawbreakers besides recovering 8180 grams charras and 30 liters liquor. According to a police spokesman, Banni police held Tauseef for having 1560 grams charras, Gujar Police recovered 2150 grams charras from Ibrar, 1570 grams from Khalid Waseem, 300 grams from Amir and 250 grams charras from Amir.

Kahuta Police rounded up Samar Abbasi for having 1100 grams charras. Naseerabad police recovered 1250 grams charras from Haroon.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp