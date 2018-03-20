Outlaws including kite sellers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 14 lawbreakers including four kite sellers and two drunkards besides recovering 1330 grams charras, 10 liter liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 11 rounds, 2151 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Airport police rounded up Zaheer for having 1130 grams charras. Pirwadhai police arrested Arif for carrying 10 liters liquor while Waris Khan police rounded up Mohsin and Waqas who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.—APP