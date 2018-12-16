Outlaws including drug peddlers held

Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested Abdul Razzaq Ghani and recovered 1040 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested Rashid Khan and Ashraf for having a total of 25 gram hashish.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Yahya and recovered 20 gram ice and 10 gram hashish from him. Industrial-Area police nabbed Shahbaz and recovered 9mm pistol from him. Shamas Colony police arrested Iqbal and Mohsin involved in selling petroleum products illegally.

Koral police arrested Hanif and recovered 210 gram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested Imran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp