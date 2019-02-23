Outlaws held; snatched bike, narcotics recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered snatched bike, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sabzi Mandi police nabbed Muhammad Zada and recovered a snatched motorbike from him while two other accused Ghulam Sakhi and Asamt were held for having one 30 bore pistol each and ammunition as well.

Homicide unit of Islamabad police recovered a 30 bore pistol from an accused Sabahat while Koral police recovered 1150 gram hashish from an accused Johar and 30 liter liquor from Arslan Masih. Nilore police nabbed Nazim for having 270 gram hashish while Karachi Company police arrested Mumraiz besides recovery of seven wine bottles from him.

Kohsar police recovered stolen items from an accused Ali Raza while Noon police nabbed Pervez Khan for having 30 bore pistol. Bhara Kau police arrested Adnan Majeed and recovered 30 bore pistol from him while Raza was held by Aabpara police for having pistol and 12 rounds.

During campaign to arrest absconders, Sub-Inspector Mansoor Ahmed from Noon police station nabbed two proclaimed offenders Ramadan and Roshan.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.—APP

