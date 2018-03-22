Outlaws held; narcotics, wine recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 1.020 kilogram hashish, 24 wine bottles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A CIA team of Islamabad police including ASIs Zulfqar and Mohsin arrested five accused and recovered snatched mobile phones,1.020 kilogram hashish and 24 wine bottles from their possession. They have been identified as Qamer Fiaz, Fahid , Imran Mehmood, Nazeer and Shahid while further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, ASI Abdul Malak from Bhar Khau police arrested Faizan Nasir involved in kidnapping of a female.

Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmood arrested Shahzad Iqbal and recovered two wine bottles from him.—APP

