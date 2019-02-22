Outlaws held

Islamabad Saddar Zone police have arrested 12 outlaws during the last week involved in car lifting as well as other theft incidents and recovered two vehicles, gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from them.

According to details, a team of Shalimar police station arrested six accused namely Zeeshan, Yasir, Asad Ali, Abdul Latif, Tariq and Intizar Hussain involved in theft case and recovered stolen property amounting to Rs. 8,50,000 from them. Tarnol police team arrested Shaukat Khan and recovered stolen valuable worth Rs 2.5 million from him.

Golar police arrested three accused identified as Aamir, Farooq, Sikander Khan and recovered stolen property amounting Rs 200,000 from their possession.—APP

