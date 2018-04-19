Outlaws held

Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws including three drug peddlers from various areas of the city and recovered huge amount of narcotics, wine bottles, mobile phones, weapons and other looted items, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Sheikh Zubair Ahmed constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah, Inspector Haider Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Hanif Kamal, Zaheer Ahmed and others. The team arrested four accused namely Anwar Masih, Khadim, Shahid Mehmood and Imran Shahzad besides recovering 783 bottles of wine and 4.160 kilogram hashish from their possession. ASI Sana-Ullah from Karachi company police arrested accused Zulqurnain Ikhlaq and recovered snatched mobile phone from him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yousaf from Secretariat police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Munir from Nilore police station arrested Hamza Rasheed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. ASI Muhammad Zubair from Koral police arrested Zahid for his alleged involvement in a theft case.—APP

