Outlaws, drug pushers held

The Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws, including five drug pushers from various areas of the city.

According to a police spokesman, Shehzad Town Police arrested two accused Naveed and Salman with 900 gram hashish and 145 gram heroin.

Shalimar Police nabbed Nadeem for having 10 bottles of wine and 30 liter beer while Ramana Police arrested Adnan with 215 gram hashish. Industrial-Area Police arrested Aamir and Akhtar Ali for having six bottles of wine and A 30 bore pistol along with ammunition respectively.

Nilor Police recovered A 30 bore pistol from Faisal while Koral Police held Rustam Khan and Umer Farooq for selling kites and glass-coated string.

Lohibher Police arrested Aamir Nawaz and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi Police arrested accused Asmat and recovered a stolen bike from him.

The Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police recovered a 30-bore pistol and snatched cash from accused Javed. Golra Police arrested Hanan and Umer Majeed and Tarnol Police held Andaz Gul for illegally decanting gas in cylinders.—APP

