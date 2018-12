Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police on Monday arrested ten outlaws including five gamblers and recovered bet money and kites from them. According to police spokesman Morgah Police arrested Naseer,Asif,Ishaque,Ajmal and Gulam Shabir and recovered bet money amounting Rs 9220 and five mobile phones from their possession.

Cantt police arrested Hashir,Arslan and Faisal for selling illegal gas while Rawat Police arrested Zoheib for selling oil illegally and recovered 45 liter oil from him.—APP

