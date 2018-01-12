Outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 16 lawbreakers including four suspected dacoits besides recovering 200 grams charras, 180 liters liquor and four pistols 30 bore with 23 rounds. According to a police spokesman, Airport police recovered 200 grams charras. Gunjmandi police netted Zakir and recovered 10 liters liquor. Waris Khan police seized 30 liters liquor and held Sohail while Haroon was booked for having 15 liters liquor.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Mehtab Hussain on recovery of five liters liquor. Mandra police nabbed Wajid for carrying 120 liters liquor.—APP