Outgoing Prime Minister presented guard of honour

After the incumbent government’s tenure ended late Thursday night, outgoing prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was presented a guard of honour at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Friday.

The country celebrated another democratic transition as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) became the second civilian dispensation government to complete a term in office. The previous government, led by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), holds the distinction of being the first in the country’s history to complete its five-year constitutional term.

Abbasi had assumed charge as the 28th prime minister of Pakistan on August 1, 2017 after the National Assembly elected him as Leader of the House with a thumping majority.

Abbasi was selected by PML-N following the ousting of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a lifetime disqualification verdict by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for holding an Iqama.—INP

