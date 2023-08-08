ISLAMABAD – The outgoing government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced a 35pc increase in government advertisement rates for newspapers, and periodicals, in a fresh breath of air for print media, which is facing hard times.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society APNS, the leading organization of major Pakistani newspapers, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for giving the final nod to the outstanding demand of the body for an increase in the government advertisement rates for newspapers and periodicals.

In a statement, APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali stated that PM, in a meeting with the office bearers of APNS, PBA and CPNE, agreed to the demand of the newspaper industry and announced a hike of 35pc in the government advertisement rates.

Ali mentioned that the government previously increased ad rates in February 2017 and it was agreed by the then government that the rates will be revised on a yearly basis but despite consistent demands, the rates were not increased.

APNS officials commended Prime Minister’s decision, hoping it would help newspapers brave the financial crunch faced them due to record inflation.

The newspaper body also appreciates Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb for resolving the long pending issue and expresses its thanks for her efforts to bail out the newspaper industry from the liquidity crunch.