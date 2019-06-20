Outer dome placed at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2

Islamabad

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission on Thursday announced to have installed the outer safety dome on the containment building of 1100 MW nuclear power plant K-2 which is being under construction near Karachi. The unit is the first of two nuclear power plants being built at the site near Karachi with the cooperation of China.

According to the Spokesperson PAEC, Shahid Riaz Khan, the huge steel dome weighing more than 360 tonnes, was placed upon the top of the containment building walls, in an impressive ceremony. The Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem, Member Power PAEC, Saeedur Rahman, other Members of PAEC and dignitaries from China witnessed the dome placement. It is reminded that the first inner Dome of the K-2 plant was placed in the beginning of last year and that of K-3 was placed on 29th September, 2018.

The Chinese designed K-2/K-3 nuclear power plants use double-layered safety shell. Together with the inner protective dome, the outer dome protects the reactor and prevents the release of radioactive materials into the environment in the event of a serious accident as well as from direct outside strike.

The successful placement of the outer safety dome has marked the end of the main structural construction work of the nuclear power plant. With the commercial operation of Karachi Nuclear Power Plants Unit-2 and Unit-3, around 2200 MW electricity will be added to the national grid.—PR