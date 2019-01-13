Balochistan retains the largest territory among the all Pakistan’s provinces and the province, too, is the hub of natural resources. Although, the other three provinces of Pakistan contribute less resources for boosting up Pakistan’s economy and the only province ( Balochistan) contributes a lot for it, but yet the province has been neglected in every sector. However, the province has been confronting manifold deep-rooted issues, but yet most of the issues remain unsolved. The youth of Balochistan are out of schools and they have been left in the lurch to live jocosely. Non-functional schools and unavailability of fundamental facilities in them are the main reasons of the out-of-school children in the province. So long as the children are deprived of basic needs, their interest in school will not develop. A chum of mine says, “When I see the children of my age going to school having bags and wearing uniforms, I, too, wish to be enrolled in the school, but sadly I am the only one in the family to work and earn for the family. I pray that others may not face the fate which I have to endure.”

MUNAJ GUL MUHAMMD

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp