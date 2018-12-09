It is disappointing to say that 25 million children are out of school as the average rate of being out of school children come from poorest homes in Pakistan. This is all because of lack of government schools and the current education budget of Pakistan does not cover educational requirements.

And this is a big failure having lower quality education. Without government earmarking at least 3% of the GDP for education it is impossible to break the chain of illiteracy. Further schools are unable to function properly because of absence of facilities like not having trained and compassionate teachers, compound walls, toilets and classroom furniture as without these children face lots of discomfort.

So, it is the responsibility of PM to show leadership to resolve these problems without further delay and in order to improve the standard and quality of education in Pakistan and retain children in the school.

HATIR SABZ

Via email

